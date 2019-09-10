Govt sets up panel to divide assets of J&K between 2 UTs

The government on Monday constituted a three-member advisory committee under the chairmanship of former defence secretary Sanjay Mitra to divide the assets and liabilities of the state of Jammu and Kashmir between the two Union Territories it has been bifurcated into.

Advertising

The other members of the committee include former special secretary, GST Council, Arun Goyal and Controller General of Accounts Giriraj Prasad Gupta. While Mitra is a retired IAS officer of the West Bengal cadre 1982 batch, Goyal is a retired 1985-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer. Gupta is a retired ICAS officer who was appointed as CGA last August.

“As per Section 84 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act 2019, the assets and liabilities of the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir have to be apportioned between the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh according to the various provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. The apportionment of the assets and liabilities of the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir shall be subject to the recommendations of a Committee constituted by the CentraI Government,” a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) order said.

As per Section 85 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, the central government establishes one or more Advisory Committees for apportionment of the assets, rights and liabilities.