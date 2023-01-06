scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Govt set to launch scheme tomorrow to raise blocks on development scale

Launch of the ABP, followed by the PM’s address, is learnt to be the last item on the conference’s agenda. NITI Aayog CEO Parmeswaran Iyer is expected to give an introduction of the proposed blocks programme.

It is learnt that the ABP, announced by Finance Minister Nirmal Sitharaman in her 2022-23 Budget speech, is likely to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the concluding session of the second National Conference of Chief Secretaries on Saturday.

The Centre is set to launch the Aspirational Blocks Programme (ABP), a new initiative on the lines of the Aspirational District Programme, it is learnt.

The Aspirational District Programme is aimed at improving performance of districts lagging on various development parameters,

The three-day conference began on Thursday, with NITI Aayog vice-chairman Suman Bery chairing a special session on ‘Vikasit Bharat — Reaching the Last Mile’.

Under the ABP, 500 blocks across states have been identified. NITI Aayog, in partnership with the states, will release quarterly ranking of these blocks based on their performance on development indicators covering sectors such as health, education and nutrition, among others, it is learnt. The first such ranking is likely to be released in April this year.

While the Centre has put in place basic indicators for the rankings, states have been asked to include additional indicators based on their requirements. “The states and NITI Aayog will work together,” a source said.

According to this source, like the aspirational district programme, the private sector can also contribute to the development of these blocks.

The 500 blocks have been identified on the basis of the recommendations of a four-member committee constituted by the government last year.

In her Budget speech last year, Sitharaman had announced the government’s intention to launch the ABP. “Our vision to improve the quality of life of citizens in the most backward districts of the country through the Aspirational Districts Programme has been translated into reality in a short span of time,” she had said. “Ninety-five per cent of those 112 districts have made significant progress in key sectors such as health, nutrition, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure. They have surpassed the state average values. However, in those districts, some blocks continue to lag.”

“In 2022-23, the programme will focus on such blocks in those districts,” she had said in the Budget speech.

Discussion on issues such as growth and job creation, five years of GST and learning and experiences gained from it, global geopolitical challenges and India’s response, and inclusive human development is likely to be held during the three-day conference, it is learnt.

