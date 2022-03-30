Govt sends team to evict Chirag from bungalow allotted to his late father and ex-minister Ram Vilas Paswan

The Directorate of Estates (DoE), that functions under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Wednesday sent a team of officials to 12 Janpath in New Delhi to get the bungalow occupied by Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan vacated. The move came after an eviction order was issued last year, informed officials aware of the development.

According to sources, this is the third eviction in three days by the Director of Estates that saw BJP Lok Sabha MP Ram Shankar Katheria removed from 7 Moti Lal Nehru and BJP minister P C Sarangi from 10 Pandit Pant Marg.

An official said, “It is a regular procedure to send a team following eviction notices. Chirag Paswan is already living in an MP flat allotted to him and 12 Janpath was to be vacated last year as it has already been allotted. This is the third eviction in three days, the occupants of the bungalows will move to the MP flats.”

The bungalow was allotted to Chirag’s late father and former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and last year in August, it was allotted to Union Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP from Odisha.

In August 2021, the Centre had issued an eviction notice to Lok Sabha MP Chirag Paswan and the other occupants of the 12 Janpath bungalow asking them to vacate the accommodation.

The bungalow had been the official address of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) which was regularly holding its organisational meetings and other related events there. Ram Vilas Paswan stayed in the bungalow for nearly three decades till his demise in October 2020.

An official in the ministry said that the bungalow is earmarked for Union ministers and the occupants of the government accommodation had been asked to vacate it.