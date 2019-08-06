Govt seeks to ‘right a wrong’, will tweak law to allow tax free perks to ministers, LoP

The Punjab Cabinet Monday approved an amendment in a 1947 law to make the state government pay the income tax on perks allowed to state ministers and the leader of the opposition. The perks include plush ministerial bungalows in prime Sector 2 of Chandigarh.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh chaired the Cabinet meeting that gave nod to amend The East Punjab Ministers’ Salaries Act, 1947.

Advertising

The draft Bill, to be introduced soon in the state assembly, is aimed at removing an anomaly, which the government said, crept into the law enacted last year to provide for payment of income tax by ministers themselves on their salaries and allowances.

“Though the Chief Minister had earlier announced the decision to place the tax burden on the salary and allowances of ministers on them, the entire Section 2-C of The East Punjab Ministers’ Salaries Act, 1947 was unintentionally removed while making the necessary amendment. As a result, all the perks also got included in the tax ambit of the ministers, which in some cases resulted in the tax liability turning out to be higher than the salary itself,” an official statement said.

As per the provisions of section 2C, the Punjab government had been paying taxes on salaries, allowances and various perks of the ministers since 1947 till its amendment in 2018.

Advertising

The Amarinder government decided to amend the 1947 law last year on March 19 to provide for the payment of income tax by the ministers themselves on their salaries and allowances while letting the government pay the tax on their various perks like free residences etc. But during the legislative process, the entire section 2C of the 1947 law got dropped inadvertently, leaving the ministers to pay income tax on their various perks as well, besides their salaries and other allowances.

Section 2-C had provided for income tax to be paid by the state government on the salary, allowances, free furnished house and other perquisites admissible to the CM, ministers, and LoP.

Accordingly, the state Cabinet on Monday decided to introduce a new section in place of the deleted section 2C of the 1947, said the release.

The new section will state, “The free furnished house and other perquisites admissible to a minister under this Act shall be exclusive of income tax, which shall be payable by the government.”

The draft Bill for amending the 1947 law will be tabled soon in the House, said an official spokesperson. While the ministers and LoP pay the income tax on their salaries, the MLAs still enjoy tax-free salaries and allowances. The income tax on their salaries and allowances is still paid by the state government.