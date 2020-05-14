Govt seeks special package for Mumbai

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File) Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (File)

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 20-lakh crore package for economic revival, the Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday demanded a special package for Mumbai, considering its position as the financial capital of the country and its contribution to the nation’s economy.

Welcoming the PM’s decision, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, “There was a need for such a package. The PM has attempted to provide relief to the poor, the farmers, the middle class and others.”

He added that lakhs of migrant labourers have left Mumbai for their native states in the last few days. “Mumbai has always contributed 20 to 25 per cent revenue in the country’s coffers. So, when Mumbai is in crisis, the Union government should give a special financial package to the city and other metro cities that contribute a major share to the nation’s treasury,” said Raut.

Sena’s ally in the government, Congress, echoed Raut. Congress leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said: “Due to the lockdown, Mumbai and Maharashtra have suffered their biggest loss of revenue in the last few months. Mumbai is the financial capital of the country. So, the Union government should consider these aspects and give its best package to us.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd