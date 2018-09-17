Maharashtra govt seeks Rs 35,000 cr help from Centre for Vidarbha, Marathwada

The state finance department has conveyed to the Centre to consider its proposal for allocation of Rs 35,000 crore under special schemes to tackle the regional imbalance. (File) The state finance department has conveyed to the Centre to consider its proposal for allocation of Rs 35,000 crore under special schemes to tackle the regional imbalance. (File)

The state government has pitched for a Rs 35,000-crore financial assistance from the Centre to tackle the “regional disparity” in the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions.

The state finance department has conveyed to the Centre to consider its proposal for allocation of Rs 35,000 crore under special schemes to tackle the regional imbalance.

The finance department has cited the poor human development index in majority of the districts in Vidarbha and Marathwada as reasons for seeking special allocations.

Of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra, Vidarbha’s 11 districts and Marathwada’s eight are more backward compared to Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra and Konkan.

Among the areas of concern are enhancing the irrigation potential to increasing the overall agricultural growth in these two districts, which are prone to recurring drought and suicides by farmers. Secondly, both these regions have remained backward when it comes to industrial growth.

Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis has also reiterated the government’s resolve to end the regional imbalance through special policy reforms for Vidarbha and Marathwada. Fadnavis has also promised higher allocations to ensure completion of all ongoing mega infrastructure projects in the region.

The government has already got the nod for Rs 10,800 crore from the Centre for 87 irrigation projects in Vidarbha and Marathwada region. These projects will help tackle drought in these two regions.

Apart from the Centre’s assistance, the state government has, through public-private partnership, been raising funds from various financial institutions and tapping FDI to fund development in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

