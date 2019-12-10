Govt seeks apology from two Congress MPs for ‘misbehaving’ with Smriti Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani Union minister Smriti Irani

The government on Monday sought an unconditional apology from two Congress members for their alleged misbehaviour with Union minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Members belonging to the BJP had claimed that Congress MPs Dean Kuriakose and T N Prathapan had advanced towards Irani in an “attacking posture” while she was speaking in the House. The Chair had thereafter asked both members to tender an apology to Irani.

The government, according to sources, had filed a complaint with the Speaker under Rule 374, which suggested suspension of the MPs concerned.

Speaker Om Birla observed that “all of us have to keep in view dignity of the House”, and said he would take a decision on the matter later.

Home Minister Amit Shah said it was a fit case for invoking Rule 374.

