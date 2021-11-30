Give 5 names for talks on MSP, other issues, Govt tells SKM; farmers to decide on Dec 4

With the Central government seeking five names from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to constitute a committee for discussion on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and other issues, the umbrella body of 40 farmer unions has said that it will decide the members in its December 4 meeting.

This comes a day after both Houses of the Parliament passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 via voice votes without any discussion. The Lok Sabha passed the Bill in the first half of the proceedings amid vociferous demands for a discussion, while in the Rajya Sabha, it was passed minutes after resumption of the post-lunch session on Monday, the first day of the winter session.

“Today, the Centre has asked for five names from SKM for the committee that will deliberate on the issue of minimum support price (MSP) for crops. We have not yet decided on the names. We will decide this in our December 4 meeting,” farmer leader Darshan Pal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Besides the repeal of the three farm laws, SKM, which has been spearheading the farm stir, had also demanded legal guarantee of MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers and compensation to those who died during the agitation.

Meanwhile, the protesting farmers have stated that they will stay at the Delhi border till there is a legal guarantee for MSP.

On November 19, PM Modi, while apologising to the people of the country, had announced the repeal of the three contentious farm laws against which farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi for nearly a year.

Modi also announced the formation of a committee comprising representatives of the central government, state governments, farmers, agricultural scientists and agricultural economists to ensure decisions on various issues related to agriculture, including making the minimum support price (MSP), are more “effective and transparent”.