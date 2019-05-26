Govt school headmaster suspended for social media post on Telangana CM

A headmaster of a government school has been suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by posting a video on social media purportedly “criticising” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Lateef Mohammed Khan, also the General Secretary of city-based Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee (CLMC), a Human Rights Organistaion, was initially issued a show cause notice on April 29 for posting the video clip on social media in which he accused the Chief Minister of not keeping his promises.

After an enquiry, the School Education department, suspended him on charges of violating the model code of conduct as a government employee.

The suspension order was issued on May 17, Khan said and maintained that he has not violated any election code and that he will challenge the suspension order in the High Court.

“It is a non-political activity and I do not belong to any political party,” he added.