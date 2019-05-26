Toggle Menu
Govt school headmaster suspended for social media post on Telangana CMhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/govt-school-headmaster-suspended-for-social-media-post-on-telangana-cm-5749260/

Govt school headmaster suspended for social media post on Telangana CM

The suspension order was issued on May 17, Khan said and maintained that he has not violated any election code and that he will challenge the suspension order in the High Court.

Govt school headmaster suspended for social media post on Telangana CM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

A headmaster of a government school has been suspended for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by posting a video on social media purportedly “criticising” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Lateef Mohammed Khan, also the General Secretary of city-based Civil Liberties Monitoring Committee (CLMC), a Human Rights Organistaion, was initially issued a show cause notice on April 29 for posting the video clip on social media in which he accused the Chief Minister of not keeping his promises.

After an enquiry, the School Education department, suspended him on charges of violating the model code of conduct as a government employee.

The suspension order was issued on May 17, Khan said and maintained that he has not violated any election code and that he will challenge the suspension order in the High Court.

“It is a non-political activity and I do not belong to any political party,” he added.

Who is the election result winner in your Lok Sabha constituency? Click here to find out. Get real-time updates, news and analysis on the 2019 Lok Sabha election results only at indianexpress.com/elections | For a deep dive on the elections check out data.indianexpress.com

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Narendra Modi to take oath as PM on May 30 at Rashtrapati Bhavan
2 Shun confrontation with Centre: AIADMK tells Puducherry govt
3 Maldives likely to be PM Modi's first foreign visit after Lok Sabha poll victory