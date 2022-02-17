Govt says looking to arrange more flights out of Ukraine

India Wednesday said it was working to arrange more flights to get its nationals out of Ukraine amid that country’s tensions with Russia. The Ministry of External Affairs also set up a control room to assist Indians in Ukraine.

New Delhi’s move came a day after the Indian Embassy in Kyiv issued an advisory asking citizens to leave. Many worried students and parents then reached out to the government, seeking help in getting flights from the country.

Meanwhile, Russia has announced the end of its Crimea military drills, news agency AFP reported Wednesday. NATO, however, is yet to confirm reports of a Russian pullback from the Ukrainian border.

The Indian embassy in Kyiv said it is planning to get more flights introduced from the eastern European nation, acknowledging that it has been receiving calls on their non-availability. The embassy has also set up a 24-hour helpline for Indians.

“The embassy of India has been receiving several appeals about non-availability of flights from Ukraine to India. In this regard, students are advised not to resort to panic, but book the earliest available and convenient flights to travel to India,” it said in a statement.

It said Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai and Qatar Airways are currently operating flights from Ukraine.

“To meet the additional demand, more flights are being planned in the near future, including from Ukrainian International Airlines, Air India, etc. Details on the same would be shared by (the) Embassy as and when confirmed,” the embassy said.

The MEA said its control room will provide information and assistance to citizens.

The contact details of the control room in Delhi are:

Phone +91 11 23012113, +91 11 23014104, +91 11 23017905 and 1800118797 (toll free). Email: situationroom@mea.gov.in.

The contact details of the helpline in the Indian embassy in Ukraine are:

Phone: +380 997300428, +380 997300483, Email: cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in.

Official sources said the government is exploring the possibility of increasing the number of flights between India and Ukraine to facilitate the return of Indians from that country.

Discussions are underway with civil aviation authorities and multiple airlines on how to increase the number of flights between India and Ukraine, the sources said.

There are about 20,000 Indian students in Ukraine and many of them study in medical colleges — some near Ukraine-Russia border towns as well.

The embassy Tuesday advised Indian citizens, especially the students, to temporarily leave that country in view of the uncertainties of the current situation.

It also asked Indian nationals to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.