Govt issues fresh guidelines for international arrivals, makes 7-day paid institutional quarantine mandatory

Issuing fresh guidelines for international passengers arriving into India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) Sunday made a seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for travellers, followed by home isolation for another 7 days.

Exceptions will be given in a few cases — human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parents accompanied by children below 10 years of age. They will be asked to self-isolate at home for 14 days. The new set of guidelines will come into place from August 8.

New guidelines supersedes guidelines issued on the subject dated 24th May 2020.

To seek such exemptions, passengers would have to apply to the online portal at least 72 hours before boarding, after which the government will take a final call.

According to the new guidelines, travellers may also seek exemption from institutional quarantine by submitting a negative RTPCR test report on arrival. This test should have been conducted within 96 hrs prior to undertaking the journey.

However, states are allowed to develop their own protocol with regard to quarantine and isolation as per their assesment of passengers post arrival.

Besides, only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the flight or ship after thermal screening. Passengers arriving through land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol, and only those who are asymptomatic will be enabled to cross the border into India. A list of dos and don’ts would also be provided along with the ticket by the agencies they were travelling with.

On Friday, Aviation regulator extended the suspension of scheduled international flights to and from the country till August 31. Earlier, DGCA had extended the ban on international flights until July 31 after it was suspended till July 15. According to senior government officials, the ban was extended because it was felt that it would take some more time for India to prepare before it can resume scheduled international operations.

However, restriction will not apply to international all-cargo operations and flights specifically approved by the DGCA including those under the Vande Bharat mission to bring home stranded Indians abroad.

