Govt revises 7-year continuous service rule for enhanced family pension

The government has revised the rules for enhanced ordinary pension meant for the next of kin of soldiers, removing the seven-year continuous service clause to qualify for it. Now the next of kin of soldiers who died during service can get the family pension at 50 per cent rate for 10 years, without any upper age limit, from the date of the soldier’s death.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement on Monday that “as per existing provision, there is a requirement of continuous qualifying service of 7 years for grant of Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate to NoK (Next of Kin) of Defence Forces personnel”. It stated that the “Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate” is calculated at 50 per cent of last emoluments, while without the enhanced rate it is calculated at 30 per cent of last emoluments.

“Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate is payable for 10 years without any upper age limit from the date following the date of death of the personnel in service,” the ministry stated. “Where service personnel dies after release/retirement/discharge/invalidment with a pension, Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate is granted for a period of 7 years from the date of death or up to attaining the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.”

The ministry mentioned that the “requirement of continuous qualifying service of 7 years is done away with” effective from October 1, 2019 through a letter issued on Monday.

It stated that families of soldiers who “died within 10 years” before October 1, 2019, without completing seven continuous years of service are “also eligible for family pension at enhanced rate w.e.f 1.10.2019”.

