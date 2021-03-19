Govt reviewing Indian cultural centres abroad, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Thursday said the government was reviewing Indian Cultural Centres across the world in order to to “rationalize them”. He told the Rajya Sabha that there were countries where India needs to have “greater presence.”

Responding to MP Sasmit Patra (BJD), who asked if the Foreign Ministry is considering increasing the Indian Council for Cultural Relations’ 38 cultural centres in 26 countries, Jaishankar said that in the last few years, centres had been increased and opened, for example, in Israel and Vietnam.

Jaishankar said, “We are actually reviewing all the current 38 Centres with a view to rationalising them because there was a historical reason why they were set up in certain countries. So, our idea is to create a hub-and-spoke and see which are the areas where we should be having a greater presence. There are certainly some countries where we need to have a greater presence.” He said that in countries such as Fiji and Suriname, efforts will be made to increase linkages.