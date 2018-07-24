‘Govt requires more than Rs 1 lakh crore to complete 428 irrigation projects’: Maharashtra government official

Irrigation projects need funding claim government officials. (Express file photo by Bhupendra Rana) Irrigation projects need funding claim government officials. (Express file photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The state government requires Rs 101017.94 crore to complete 428 ongoing irrigation projects in the state, according to water resources department records. While the total cost of these projects is Rs 177802.72 crore, the government has till now spent Rs 76784.78 crore.

While the government has decided to give priority to projects where more than 50 per cent of the work has been completed, raising funds is a challenge. “Wrong policies allowing thin spread of available resources had often marred the completion of these projects. The government has now decided to accord highest priorities to irrigation projects where only 25 to 50 per cent of the work remains. Priority will also be given to projects in backward districts and drought-prone areas,” a senior secretary in the department said. “Of the 428 projects, work in 225 is almost complete. These would help in bringing sizeable land under irrigation,” said an official.

Projects that have remained incomplete for the last 15 to 30 years have been detrimental in enhancing the area under irrigation in the state. Only 18 per cent of the land in Maharashtra is being irrigated, less than the national average of 45 per cent.

These 428 irrigation projects are being executed by the five irrigation development corporations. While the Godavari Marathwada Irrigation Development Corporation has 63 projects (worth Rs 34522.27 crore) under it, Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation is executing 35 projects (Rs 13931.66 crore), Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation is working on 220 projects (Rs 66909.54 crore), Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation is implementing 54 projects (Rs 43686.85 crore) and Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation has 56 projects (Rs 18752.42 crore) under it.

According to data from corporations, of the 428 projects, work on 77 had started more than 30 years ago. While 70 projects had started between 20 and 30 years ago, work had begun in 48 projects 15 years ago. Work on 51 projects had begun 10 years ago and 154 projects had started between five and 10 years ago. Only in five projects, work had started five years ago. Even after being sanctioned, no work has begun in 23 projects. Delay in relief and rehabilitation of those who lose land for a project had affected work, said officials.

With the government setting a target of increasing irrigation potential from 18 to 27 per cent, three-and-a-half years ago, the Fadnavis government had decided to not grant permission to any new project and concentrate on incomplete works.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App