Govt releases new video of 2016 surgical strikes

The government Thursday released a fresh video clip of the 2016 surgical strike on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, two days ahead of the military action’s second anniversary.

The video of the surgical strikes is authentic, an Information and Broadcasting Ministry official said.

#WATCH: More visuals of Surgical strike footage of 29/9/2016 from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) pic.twitter.com/GZSMH5Hct6 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2018

The clip, which was made using overhead footage from unmanned aerial vehicles or UAVs and thermal imaging, shows a terror launch pad being destroyed.

In June this year, several TV channels showed purported video clips of the surgical strikes.

The fresh video comes amid the government’s plans to celebrate the second anniversary of the strikes in a big way.

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.

The Army had said its special forces inflicted “significant casualties” on terrorists waiting there to cross into Indian territory.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced last week that various events will be held from September 28 to 30 to commemorate the valour of soldiers.

This will also include a three-day exhibition at India Gate, she said.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) also directed varsities and higher educational institutions across the country to observe September 29 as “surgical strike day”.

A political row broke out over the UGC communication to varsities.

However, the Centre has said it is not compulsory for universities and higher educational institutions to celebrate the second anniversary of the surgical strikes.

