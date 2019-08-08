Govt releases helpline numbers for residents outside J&K, special trains announced

The government on Thursday released two helpline numbers for residents and students outside Jammu and Kashmir to contact their families back home. District Magistrate of Kashmir Shahid Choudhary tweeted out two numbers — 9419028242, 9419028251 — for residents living outside the state to contact their relatives back home.

Advertising

The DM said, “Families back home are also using these lines to reach out.”

Kashmir has been on lockdown since Sunday and all communication services in the region were blocked on Tuesday, including cellular network, landline, mobile internet, and broadband connectivity.

Special trains and extra coaches have also been announced for workers, including those returning home on the occasion of Eid, from Udhampur. For people’s assistance on the availability of the trains, a helpline number has been set up — 9797532910.

DC Office #Srinagar has established 2 helplines 9419028242, 9419028251. Residents/Students outside state can contact. Families back home are also using these lines to reach out. — Shahid Choudhary (@listenshahid) August 8, 2019

Workers intending to visit homes in other states are being facilitated. 56 buses carrying 1940 passengers moved yesterday. More today. Movement of all students from Kashmir districts, Jammu, Ladakh and outside state facilitated pressing more than 300 vehicles.

Special vehicles have been deployed for people boarding flights and a helpline number 9419151189 has been put out by the DM for their assistance. The DM said more such numbers were in the pipeline. Passengers on transit are also being provided with langar as well as accommodation and transport are being arranged.