Govt releases calendar after pandemic hiatus

The annual calendar of the government is back in physical form for 2023, after pandemic-induced hiatus of two years, when it was being circulated digitally.

Themed on “Naya Varsh, Naye Sankalp”, it showcases achievements and future commitments of the government, including farmers’ welfare, women empowerment and development of the North-eastern states.

As many as 11 lakh copies of the 2023 calendar will be printed and distributed to all government offices and panchayats across the country, officials said.

Releasing the calendar in New Delhi on Wednesday, Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur called it a collection of 12 images depicting a dynamically growing India. “Twelve themes for 12 months are a glimpse of the government’s efforts towards public welfare,” he said.

Thakur added that this edition will showcase both the achievements and future commitments of the government. “It will be made available in 13 languages, including Hindi and English, and will be distributed across all government offices, Panchayati Raj Institutions, health centres, Navodaya and Kendriya Vidyalayas, offices of BDOs and DMs in districts and will be available for purchase by Public Sector Undertakings and autonomous institutions,” he said.