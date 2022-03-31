Govt to reduce disturbed areas under AFSPA in 3 Northeast states, says Amit Shah

The Central government has decided to reduce disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, Shah said the reduction in areas under AFSPA is a result of the improved security situation and fast-tracked development due to the consistent efforts and several agreements to end insurgency and bring lasting peace in the Northeast under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act in its original form was promulgated by the British in response to the Quit India movement in 1942. After Independence, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru decided to retain the Act, which was first brought in as an ordnance and then notified as an Act in 1958.

AFSPA has been imposed on the Northeast states, Jammu & Kashmir, and Punjab during the militancy years. Punjab was the first state from where it was repealed, followed by Tripura and Meghalaya. It remains in force in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam, J&K, and parts of Arunachal Pradesh.