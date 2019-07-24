Toggle Menu
Govt reconstitutes GoM on sexual harassment at workplace, Amit Shah replaces Rajnathhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/govt-reconstitutes-gom-on-sexual-harassment-at-workplace-amit-shah-replaces-rajnath-5848256/

Govt reconstitutes GoM on sexual harassment at workplace, Amit Shah replaces Rajnath

The other members of the reconstituted GoM are: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Govt reconstitutes GoM on sexual harassment at workplace, Amit Shah replaces Rajnath
Home Minister Amit Shah. (File)

The government has reconstituted the Group of Ministers looking after the issues of how to prevent sexual harassment at workplace and strengthen legal frameworks with Home Minister Amit Shah replacing his predecessor Rajnath Singh, officials said on Wednesday.

The other members of the reconstituted GoM are: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Apart from Singh, who is now the defence minister, the GoM in the last government, had then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and then Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi as its members.

The GoM was set up to examine and give recommendations for strengthening the legal and institutional frameworks to deal with and prevent sexual harassment at workplace in October 2018.

“With the constitution of the new government post-elections, the GoM undertook consultations with stakeholders and was examining various suggestions received,” a home ministry official said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 BJP’s ‘brazen horse-trading’, ‘misuse of power’ in Karnataka for all to see: Yechury
2 ISRO’s commercial arm launched 239 satellites in last 3 years, earned Rs 6,289 crore: Govt
3 ‘Jai Shri Ram’ has been reduced to a ‘provocative war cry’: Artists, intellectuals write to PM Modi