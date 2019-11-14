Govt readies three suitors to replace IL&FS in GIFT City

Three state-run entities have been short-listed by the Gujarat government to replace the crisis-hit IL&FS for the GIFT City project. Once the state government buys IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services Limited) stake, either the Gujarat Industrial Corporation (GIDC), Gujarat State Investments Limited (GSIL) or Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited (GUDC) will take over the work left by the private entity, officials said.

“In principle, we have decided that as soon as IL&FS gives us the offer, we will decide on which company to rope in. It can be either GIDC or GSIL or even GUDC, which owns the remaining 50 per cent stake in the project,” Chief Secretary JN Singh told The Indian Express.

The GIFT City project is being implemented by the Gujarat Finance Tec-City Company Limited (GIFTCL), which is a joint-venture between the Government of Gujarat — represented by GUDC (Gujarat Urban Development Company Limited) — and IL&FS. Both own 50 per cent share each in the project. “We are yet to get an offer from IL&FS. It is difficult to say when they will revert,” Singh added. Till now, the project has attracted investments to the tune of Rs 11,000 crore.

“The state government has already indicated that they would like to take over the project,” pointing to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani’s statement last year in Mumbai. While GSIL is an investment arm of the Government of Gujarat with investments in several listed PSUs, GIDC is the nodal agency for promoting industrial investments to the state and GUDC is involved in funding and implementation of urban projects.

Government officials say that of the three probable contenders, GIDC is currently the front runner in becoming a partner of the GIFT City project. When asked about the status of stake sale by IL&FS, Tapan Ray, Group CEO of GIFTCL, said, “Discussions between both the promoters (IL&FS and Government of Gujarat) are in the last stages. A decision may be taken in a month.”

Mumbai-based valuation and transaction advisory firm, RBSA Advisors (headed by chairman and founder RB Shah) has been appointed to arrive at the right valuation of the 50 per cent stake that IL&FS holds in project. In 2007, IL&FS invested Rs 32.5 crore for 50 per cent of the shares in the project.

Though IL&FS has no ownership on the 886 acres of land on which GIFT city project is being built, the company continues to be represented on the GIFTCL’s board. As a developer in the project, IL&FS also built both GIFT One and GIFT Two towers —- the first two high rise structures to be built in the campus. In July 2019, IL&FS put two towers having an area of 6 lakh square feet on the block and invited expression of interest from investors.