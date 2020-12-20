Govt reached out to over 1 cr people in 2 weeks: Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. (Express)

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said her government has reached out to over 1 crore people in two weeks with doorstep delivery of services.

In a series of tweets, Banerjee said the state government will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the people of West Bengal are able to get the benefits of services right at their doorsteps.

“I am immensely pleased to announce that in just 2 weeks, over 1 Crore people across Bengal have enthusiastically visited more than 10,000 #DuareSarkar camps envisioned to ensure doorstep delivery of Govt services and benefits. I wholeheartedly congratulate all the GoWB (Government of West Bengal) officials and volunteers who worked round the clock to organize these camps every single day at such a massive scale. I would also like to thank every participant who visited and availed services at these camps,” said Banerjee.

The Chief Minister added, “I assure all that we will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the people of Bengal are able to get the benefits of Govt services that they are eligible for, right at their doorstep.”

Meanwhile, the chief minister announced that her government’s ‘e-Abgari’ project has won the prestigious DIGITAL INDIA AWARD-2020.

“It gives me an immense pleasure to inform that ‘e-Abgari’ project of Excise Directorate, under the Finance Department, has been declared as WINNER of the prestigious DIGITAL INDIA AWARD-2020 for exemplary and innovative initiatives in the realm of Digital Governance,” Banerjee tweeted.

She added, “With an extensive IT-driven process re-engineering, e-Abgari has completely transformed the activities of Excise Directorate. Further, this initiative has ensured efficiency, transparency, while safeguarding health and the government revenue at the same time.”

Banerjee further informed, “e-Abgari has been adjudged as a National Best Practice and 7 states have already adopted this model. Hon’ble President of India will be conferring this award to the West Bengal Team on 30th December. I congratulate the entire team that worked on this for making WB proud.”

