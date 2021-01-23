Govt: Rare disease policy will be finalised by March end

The ministry, in its reply dated January 20, told the court that the 2020 draft policy was earlier placed in public domain for feedback, but its finalisation was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The High Court had told the Centre last week to provide a specific timeline for the finalisation and notification of the policy. The ministry, in its reply dated January 20, told the court that the 2020 draft policy was earlier placed in public domain for feedback, but its finalisation was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In the meantime…. DGHS constituted an Expert Committee to examine the comments/suggestions. The Expert Committee submitted its recommendations, which are under examination to finalise the draft policy,” reads the reply.