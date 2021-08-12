Govt: Rabi grain output exceeds target, foodgrain output at record high of 308 MT

India’s total foodgrain production has hit a record high of 308.65 million tonnes (MT) for 2020-21 as the rabi foodgrain output exceeded the target, according to the fourth advance estimate of production released by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare on Wednesday.

According to the Ministry, the total foodgrain production target for 2020-21 was 301 MT and the previous years figure stood at 297.50 MT.

Rabi foodgrain production is estimated at 159.08 MT during 2020-21, which is 5 percent higher than the year’s target of 151.65 MT. It is also higher than the 153.69 MT output recorded in 2019-20, shows data released by the ministry.

According to the data, output of wheat – a principal rabi crop – is estimated at a record high of 109.52 MT, which is higher than the year’s target of 108MT and the previous year’s production of 107.86 MT.

“Total production of rice during 2020-21 is estimated at record 122.27 million tonnes. It is higher by 9.83 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 112.44 million tonnes,” the ministry said in a statement.

“Total pulses production during 2020-21 is estimated at 25.72 million tonnes, which is higher by 3.73 million tonnes than the last five years’ average production of 21.99 million tonnes,” said the statement.

“Total oilseeds production in the country during 2020-21 is estimated at record 36.10 million tonnes, which is higher by 2.88 million tonnes than the production during 2019-20. Further, the production of oilseeds during 2020-21 is higher by 5.56 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production of 30.55 million tonnes,” it said.