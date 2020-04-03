Govt pushes speedy sourcing of protective gear, medical items

The Centre and states, together, have 47,483 isolation beds and 4,809 ICU beds in 258 Covid-19 hospitals. (PTI/Representational Image) The Centre and states, together, have 47,483 isolation beds and 4,809 ICU beds in 258 Covid-19 hospitals. (PTI/Representational Image)

THE government is trying to rapidly source ventilators, personal protection equipment (PPE), N95 masks and medicines — hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin, to equip itself and all states in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

The government shared information on the number of isolation beds and ventilators in Covid-19 dedicated hospitals during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video conference with Chief Ministers Thursday morning. The Centre and states, together, have 47,483 isolation beds and 4,809 ICU beds in 258 Covid-19 hospitals. It was pointed out that only 17 states have notified dedicated hospitals so far.

Information shared with states suggests that the Centre has already initiated a major sourcing push given that the existing stock of masks, medicines, PPEs and ventilators may not be sufficient for a worse case scenario.

The presentation made to states during the video conference noted that in six states/ UTs, the number of confirmed cases was doubling at a rate faster than the all-India average of four days. These are Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Further, while cases have been reported from 26 states, in as many as 11 states, the case load was more than 50. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, UP, Karnataka, Telangana, Rajasthan, Andhra, Gujarat and J&K.

The Prime Minister requested states to increase surveillance on international passengers and migrant workers, emphasise on contact tracing and management and focus on survey, and sample testing of influenza and respiratory illnesses.

