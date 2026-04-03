Govt pushes expansion of PNG network in 110 high priority areas

The districts and urban local bodies were asked to prepare a three-week action plan, with ward-wise targets. Katikithala said there should be a focused campaign to meet the unmet potential.

As the United States-Iran war continues into its second month, affecting global fuel supplies, the Union government is focusing on expanding the piped natural gas (PNG) network in urban areas, particularly 110 identified high-priority areas that cover 190 districts and over 300 municipalities, the government said on Thursday.

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Housing and Urban Affairs Secretary Srinivas Katikithala and Petroleum and Natural Gas Secretary Neeraj Mittal on Thursday reviewed the expansion of PNG in urban areas, a statement from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs said. District Magistrates/Collectors of over 150 districts and municipal commissioners/executive officers of over 260 urban local bodies joined the meeting.