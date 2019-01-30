Govt providing escape clause for CVC’s transgressions: Congress

Days after the Centre said that there is no process for handling complaints against Central Vigilance Commissioners (CVC) because of lack of guidelines to handle grievances and complaints, the Congress today hit out at the BJP Government accusing it of providing an “escape clause” for the CVC’s “transgressions.”

The Congress claimed there are serious allegations against CVC K V Chowdary, who it alleged lent his shoulder for the Government to remove Alok Verma as CBI director. The Congress had earlier demanded the removal of the CVC.

“His fallacious report was the basis of Verma’s removal. He is hand in glove with his partisan political masters and his transgression, misconduct and undue interference in the sordid saga of CBI is now well known. His reported meeting with Rakesh Asthana has made him the collaborator in violating the constitution. The Modi Government is now hiding behind the imaginary veil of technicalities to prevent the imminent removal of CVC, if the law took its course,” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi told reporters.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had earlier this month, in an RTI reply to a query by Indian Forest Service officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi, stated that any complaints against central vigilance commissioners “will be processed only after guidelines are finalised”. Singhvi said the excuse is untenable.

“The Modi Government has falsely stated that presently there are no guidelines to handle complaints of corruption and other misconduct against Chief Vigilance Commissioner and Vigilance Commissioners…According to Section 6 of the CVC Act, ‘the CVC or any VC may be removed by the President. The President may ask the Supreme Court to probe the any of the CVC’s officers on grounds of misbehaviour or incapacity, post which if the President is satisfied with the outcomes of the probe, may order the removal of the concerned officer. This section clearly empowers the Central Govt to take action, if required.”

“The Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules also provide for suspension and penalties on officers for their actions which involve removal, termination and forced retirement. The CVC is not a separate cadre, so the CCS (CCA) Rules apply to the post of the CVC as well. So nothing bars the Modi Government to order an investigation into the allegations by Sh Chaturvedi to remove the CVC, if he is found guilty,” Singhvi added.