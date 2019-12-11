Govt proposes 50% cut in IPS central deputation quota

The move, if implemented, could have far-reaching consequences for the IPS, leading to serious stagnation in the ranks. It could, however, benefit officers from other uniformed services as such posts would go to them. The move, if implemented, could have far-reaching consequences for the IPS, leading to serious stagnation in the ranks. It could, however, benefit officers from other uniformed services as such posts would go to them.

In what could face opposition from police ranks in the country, the Union government has written to all states, proposing to decrease the quota of central deputation of IPS officers by 50 per cent. It has argued that most state governments do not spare their IPS officers for central deputation and more than 60 per cent posts remain vacant.

In a letter to chief secretaries of all states on November 26, the police division of Home Ministry has said, “Since large number of Central Deputation Reserve posts remain unutilised, the Central government is undertaking an exercise to reduce the existing CDR quota from 40% of Senior Duty Posts i.e. 1075 posts to about 500 posts.”

It has sought comments from all state governments and Union Territories on the proposal by December 15.

Pointing out how these reserve posts remain vacant, the MHA letter has said, “It has been noted that most of the state governments are not sparing their IPS officers to serve on Central Deputation. On going through the data of officers on central deputation throughout the country, it is observed that at present only 428 IPS officers are working on Central Deputation against the authorised strength of 1075 officers i.e. 39.81% of central deputation reserve posts. Resultantly, a large number of the …posts remain unutilised.”

The latest move is being opposed by IPS officers who argue they are being punished for no fault of theirs. Sources in IPS ranks called the government decision “immature”.

“Vacancies at DIG level at the Centre are high because states are not releasing officers for central deputation. What can an IPS officer do? Until the state government agrees to send the name of a willing officer for central deputation offer list, the officer can’t do anything,” a senior IPS officer said.

