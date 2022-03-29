Govt programmes on tribal welfare outcome driven: Munda

LOK SABHA on Monday passed a Bill to include the Darlong community as a sub-tribe of the Kuki in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Tripura even as the government said all its schemes for tribal welfare were “outcome driven”.

Replying to the debate while consideration and passage of the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda said the government is working towards betterment of living conditions of the tribal community, and good results will be visible on the health, education and employment fronts.

“Sufficient funds have been allocated for the purpose of tribal welfare,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes that without the development of tribal land and tribals, comprehensive development of the country is not possible, Munda said.

Responding to issues flagged by several members during the debate, he said the Information and Technology Ministry recently came up with a plan to develop broadband and 4G connectivity in aspirational districts. “Funds for it will be allocated under the Scheduled Tribes component,” he said.

During the debate, Opposition members made a strong pitch for a comprehensive legislation for inclusion of various castes from states into SCs and STs rather than doing it in a piecemeal manner.

Earlier in the day, the government introduced a Bill to amend SC/ST list in Uttar Pradesh. During the introduction, Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged the Centre to avoid piecemeal measures and instead bring comprehensive legislation for various states.

He also claimed that the Bill was brought keeping in mind the Uttar Pradesh polls, a charge rejected by Munda. “The polls are over. This has nothing to do with the elections,” the minister said.