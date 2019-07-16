Govt plans to set up 4,200 Ayush wellness centres in ongoing fiscal

As Rajya Sabha members across party lines sought more funding by the government for the Ministry of Ayush for encouraging traditional systems of medicine, the government said on Monday that it plans to set up 4,200 Ayush wellness centres in the country in FY 2019-20 across several states.

Ayush Minister Shripad Yesso Naik informed the Rajya Sabha that 2,500 new centres are planned to be opened within the first four months of the present government. He said that the government has also provided financial assistance to set up integrated Ayush hospitals in 85 districts across various states, and has plans to add more.

“We have received proposals from various state governments to open 50 more such integrated Ayush hospitals,” Naik said while replying to the debate on working of the Ayush ministry. Highlighting the efforts of the Centre, Naik said the Modi government is trying to encourage traditional medicine systems. “The government is trying to modernise Ayush hospitals across the country and is increasing the number of doctors. It is also modernising postgraduate AYUSH medical colleges,” the minister said.

He said the Centre is encouraging state governments to upgrade infrastructure and improve the financial situation of the Ayush colleges functioning under their control. It is also promoting yoga for healthier life, he said.

Initiating the debate, SP leader Ram Gopal Yadav said, “The government provided around Rs 53,000 crore for Ministry of Health and Rs 1,686 crore for Ministry of Ayush for the last fiscal. Standing Committee has asked to increase the budget for Ministry of Ayush.” Yadav also asked the government to introduce NET like all-India entrance exam for tradition medical education. Echoing his views, Congress member Jairam Ramesh said Ayurveda “will not become great by chanting slogans”, rather it has to based on modern science and strict clinical trials. He said there is a need for convergence of tradition medical systems with modern science.