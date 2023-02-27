Govt plans multimedia campaign to promote flagship schemes

The Narendra Modi government is readying a multimedia plan to amplify and promote its flagship schemes with focus on its major achievements and outcomes achieved a year ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, The Indian Express has learnt.

The publicity campaign will be run on multiple media platforms, including print, television, radio and social media and the messaging to the masses will be primarily in Indian languages.

This would include comprehensive videos on beneficiary-oriented schemes, creative infographics, radio jingles, brochures and pamphlets and short films for social media, I&B Secretary Apurva Chandra told the ministries in two separate letters—seen by The Indian Express—since last month.

In a letter to all secretaries of the Central government earlier this month, he said ministries may utilise their creative teams to prepare comprehensive videos for each of the Beneficiary Oriented Schemes of the central government.

Stating that the I&B Ministry has also initiated the process of preparing a Common Repository Bank of short videos already available on the websites of various central government ministries and departments on various flagship schemes and achievements, the letter said the videos in this bank would be kept in the public domain so that they can be used for publicity purposes.

The bank, the letter added, can be expanded by adding more of such videos made by various ministries for wider publicity.

The format for such videos on beneficiary-oriented schemes will include a brief introduction of the scheme comprising Prime Minister Modi’s quote, its objectives, process for applying for it, fees and finances, success stories, FAQs, and inscription in QR code with embedded video link for print material.

Advertisement

The letter said another strategy for promotion of flagship programmes and their achievements is to organise promotional activities on days of national and international importance or specific launch dates of such flagship programmes.

As part of an elaborate calendar annexed, the letter listed days like the National Girl Child Day on January 24 and World Radio Day on February 13 for the Women and Child Development and the I&B ministries to organise promotional activities on those days.

In a separate letter to all secretaries of the Central government in January, the I&B Secretary said there is a need to intensify efforts to reach out to the citizens through various media platforms and especially in Indian languages.

Advertisement

Stating that he has been receiving requests and queries from secretaries on production of such creatives on the schemes of their respective ministries, he informed them that the Central Bureau of Communication under the I&B ministry empanels multimedia agencies which produce radio jingles, short videos, infographics etc. at rates approved by the government and the ministries can engage such agencies for the task.

The Modi government had spent Rs 6,491.56 crore on advertisements in print and electronic media since it first came to power in 2014, of which Rs 3,260.79 crore was spent on advertising in electronic media and Rs 3,230.77 crore in print media, the government had told the Parliament in December last year.

A senior official in the Central government sought to explain that ministries have been using various IEC (Information Education Communication) strategies to promote specific schemes to create better awareness among the masses about them.

“This is specially for various government schemes in the social sector,” the official said.