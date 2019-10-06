Govt plans month-long rafting, kayaking expedition on Ganga

The Union government has planned a month-long rafting and kayaking expedition on the Ganga starting October 10. The move aims to spread awareness about water conservation and the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) among Ganga basin states.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said he has reached out to more than 50 MPs across party lines whose constituencies straddle the river. Prominent Opposition leaders to whom Shekhawat has written include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.

The minister told The Sunday Express that he also will join the expedition, and is expected to join a team between Devprayag and Rishikesh.

NMCG DG Rajiv Ranjan Mishra said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave out a call for water conservation as well as a renewed focus Ganga rejuvenation. As a part of NMCG’s ongoing initiative to reach out to the masses, we are organising a month-long rafting and kayaking expedition on the Ganga. It will start from Devprayag, Uttarakhand on October 10 and conclude at Frazerganj in West Bengal on November 12.”

Mishra said IAF Wing Commander Paramvir Singh will lead the expedition team of 16 members, which will have representation from the Army and Navy too. “The team also includes scientists from the CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research for water testing and collection of samples, and members from the Wildlife Institute of India to record flaura and fauna,” he added.