Rajasthan: Govt plans austerity measures in wake of revenue shortage

Ban on purchase of new vehicles, lunch and dinners organised by the government and mandatory use of economy class for government officials during travelling are some of the austerity measures that the Rajasthan government has introduced, citing lack of revenue in wake of the Covid-19 crisis, an official government release said on Thursday.

According to the release, the state government has issued an austerity circular in order to ensure effective financial management in all of its activities following lack of revenue during the pandemic.

According to the circular, tours for official purposes will be kept minimal and meetings will be organised through video conferencing. Officials authorised for air travel will only use the economy class and there will be a complete ban on the use of executive and business class. Hiring of airplanes and going to foreign trips on government expenses will also remain banned, said the release.

The release added that a ban has also been imposed on the purchase of vehicles and apart from purchase of machinery and equipment needed for the battle against Covid-19, for helping the public and for the functioning of schemes, no other purchase will be made.

According to the release, it has also been decided that a ban will be in place for official banquets including lunch and dinners hosted by the state government. Most government programmes including inauguration ceremonies will be done through video conferencing in maximum possible cases.

The release further added that most seminars, workshops, festivals and training camps will be organised online. According to the circular, official expenses, tour expenses, computer maintenance, printing and publishing, library and expenses on magazines will be restricted to 70 per cent of the total budget allocated for this purpose in 2020-21

