Govt planning to privatise Railways: Opposition

Members of Parliament (MPs) across the political spectrum on Tuesday raised the issue of delay in recruitment in the Indian Railways and also accused the government of planning to privatise the sector.

Lack of jobs in the Railways was at the core of the widespread protests in UP and Bihar, perhaps the country’s first large-scale unemployment riots, in January this year.

Initiating the debate on Demand for Grants 2022-23 for Railway in Lok Sabha, Congress member K Suresh accused the government of running the railways in an inefficient manner and said it is indulging in jugglery in allocation of funds.

“… The intention of this government is to privatise the Indian Railways also. Air India already sold. Now, next step of this government is Indian Railways. That will happen very soon,” Suresh said. He asked the Railway Minister whether the Indian Railways will remain under Government of India or not.

CPM leader AM Arif accused the government of planning to privatise Indian Railways “in the name of modernising it”. He alleged the government was delaying recruitment “deliberately”. “A total of 2.63 lakh vacancies remain unfilled in Railways. The government is purposefully not filling the vacancies and squeezing the existing employees by making them work extra hours. This will bring down the efficiency, and then the government will say ‘because the Railways is inefficient, it must be sold to private players’,” he said.

Echoing Arif’s views, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader NK Premchandran said the Railways was witnessing “gradual privatisation” since 2014 and called for it to be opposed “tooth and nail”.

JD(U) MP from Sitamarhi, Bihar, Sunil Kumar Pintu said the demand for jobs among youths has grown after the Covid pandemic.

“Recently, two lakh students appeared in the Railways exams. Even their medical examination is over. Please provide jobs to the students who have passed,” he said.

His party colleague and MP, Chandeshwar Prasad, said the delay was impacting the SC/ST communities the worst. “Railways vacancies are not being filled. If you don’t fill vacancies, how will people get jobs?” he said.

BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab highlighted the poor operating ratio of the Railways, saying: “The minister has said he is targeting 96.98% operating ratio. But the operating ratio of Railways has worsened in the Revised Estimate to 98.93% in 2022. This is lower than the 96.15% it had projected for that year.”

TMC MP Aparupa Poddar sought to pull up the government over the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train, saying work on the line scheduled to be completed by 2023 has not begun. “The bullet train project is failing,” she said.