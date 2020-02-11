‘Govt performing better on all parameters compared to UPA’

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha; BJP MPs Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Aparajita Sarangi, who defended the Budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha; BJP MPs Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Aparajita Sarangi, who defended the Budget.

Under attack from the Opposition over its management of the economy, the ruling BJP on Monday said the Narendra Modi government is performing better on “all parameters” of the economy as compared to the previous UPA regime. The Indian economy, it said, is on course to become a $5 trillion economy.

With several members yet to speak, after which Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will give her reply on Tuesday, the BJP has issued a whip to all its members to ensure that they are present in the House on Tuesday.

Participating in the discussion on Budget in Rajya Sabha on Monday, BJP’s Arun Singh said the Budget has something for every section of the society. There are many provisions to realise the “dream of New India” and several steps to achieve the goal of $5 trillion economy, he said, arguing that it was a far-sighted budget.

Countering Congress leader P Chidambaram’s criticism, Singh said the Budget fulfills expectations of the people. The Modi government, he said, is “better on all parameters” compared to the 10-year rule of the UPA headed by the Congress. Arguing that the UPA period witnessed runaway inflation, he said the UPA-II government even passed resolutions in both Houses that inflation would be controlled in 100 days, but failed.

The Modi government, on the other hand, has successfully controlled prices, he said. On the criticism that the Budget has nothing for farmers, Singh said a sum of Rs 2.83 lakh crore has been committed for the welfare of farmers. He also highlighted Budget proposals of dedicated trains and flights for transportation of agricultural products. The government, he said, is committed to double the income of farmers and has been substantially increasing MSP “as compared to Rs 50-100 hike given by the UPA government”.

Vinay P Sahasrabuddhe accused the Opposition of spreading “conspiracy of misinformation, mispropaganda” and “fear-mongering”. Many a times, he said, “the Opposition parties get mesmerised by their own image, which is basically doing their politics of, as I said, fear-mongering on the one hand, populism on the other hand and votebank as well”.

He said the government and the “political economy of the country have moved from “politics of entitlement” to “politics of empowerment”. He said that in the last five years, the mantra was to “clean the ground” and now “we are constructing” on the ground.

Naresh Gujral of BJP ally Shiromani Akali Dal said the rupee needs to find its own value. He said that the country needs an expert financial institution to take care of lending to infrastructure projects with high gestation periods. He applauded the Finance Minister for launching the logistics policy, which he said will make exports more competitive.

Saying that some PSUs “continue to lose money year after year and yet we do nothing in the name of socialism”, Gujral said, “It is imperative that finally we cut the albatross around our neck.” He said he was glad that the government has a roadmap for it, and hoped for a separate ministry for disinvestment.

In Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Bhubaneswar Aparajita Sarangi said there is a balance between intent and content, and vision and provision in the Budget. “We have moved from policy paralysis to policy action under the Narendra Modi government,” she said.

The focus is on growth and the Budget will strengthen the foundation of Indian economy in the new decade, she said.

The Budget promotes six major sectors against the backdrop of current economic scenario, she said, adding that it will help facilitate investment, spur consumption while giving a push to infrastructure and fillip to agriculture sector.

Observing that this is an age of technology, Sarangi said the Budget has recognised this and made several announcements in this regard. The technology will help ease living conditions of people, she added.

Rejecting the Opposition’s claim of reduction in rural Budget, she said the government has always pitched in when there was a need in the past.

On spurring investment, Sarangi said the Budget announcement of abolishing Dividend Distribution Tax will free up about Rs 25,000 crore for the corporates.

Besides, National Infrastructure Pipeline will promote investment in the infrastructure building, she said.

