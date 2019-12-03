Govt paying lip service to women’s safety: Congress

The Congress on Monday accused the government of not speaking up after Hyderabad rape-murder.

Speaking to reporters, Amee Yajnik said, “I have been seeing for the last two-three days, the tweet that comes in five seconds, that hasn’t come, nor has there been any response or any statement.” She said that even the Women and Child Development Minister has not said anything.

Speaking on the issue of women’s empowerment and safety of women, Yajnik said that according to the NCRB, 90 rapes happen in India every day. She pointed out that after the 2012 Delhi gangrape, the UPA government brought stringent laws and created a fund.

Yajnik’s colleague S Jothimani said there were several other recent rape cases across the country. “We have seen in Unnao, where the complete victim’s family was wiped out, the MLA was booked only after Supreme Court intervention,” Jothimani added.

She accused the government of paying only “lip service for women’s safety”.