scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

Govt paves way for DFI

The government proposes to regulate cryptocurrency through introduction of The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

By: ENS Economic Bureau | New Delhi | January 30, 2021 1:46:31 am
Budget session, DFI, development finance institution, infrastructure financing, Indian government, Indian economy, Economy news, Indian express newsThe Indian Express reported in September last year about the government’s intent to set up a new DFI for long-term infrastructure financing.

The government proposes to set up a new development finance institution (DFI) for infrastructure financing through the introduction of The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 in the Budget session. The government proposes to regulate cryptocurrency through introduction of The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

“To set up a new DFI as a provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing and as the principal financial institution and development bank for building a supportive ecosystem,” the list for legislative business for the ongoing Parliamentary session stated.

Though details are not available, the proposed DFI is expected to be used to finance social and economic infrastructure projects identified under the National Infrastructure Pipeline. The Indian Express reported in September last year about the government’s intent to set up a new DFI for long-term infrastructure financing.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement