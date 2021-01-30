Govt paves way for DFI

The Indian Express reported in September last year about the government’s intent to set up a new DFI for long-term infrastructure financing.

The government proposes to set up a new development finance institution (DFI) for infrastructure financing through the introduction of The National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development Bill, 2021 in the Budget session. The government proposes to regulate cryptocurrency through introduction of The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021.

“To set up a new DFI as a provider, enabler and catalyst for infrastructure financing and as the principal financial institution and development bank for building a supportive ecosystem,” the list for legislative business for the ongoing Parliamentary session stated.

Though details are not available, the proposed DFI is expected to be used to finance social and economic infrastructure projects identified under the National Infrastructure Pipeline. The Indian Express reported in September last year about the government’s intent to set up a new DFI for long-term infrastructure financing.