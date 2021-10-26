scorecardresearch
Monday, October 25, 2021
Govt panel to oversee NIPUN Bharat progress

The steering committee, as envisaged in the NIPUN (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy) Bharat guidelines, will be chaired by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: October 26, 2021 3:35:00 am
The members include education secretaries of UP, Gujarat, Karnataka and Sikkim, and the Union school education secretary and NCERT director. 

The Centre’s NIPUN Bharat mission, aimed at equipping every child till class 3 with basic comprehension and mathematical skills, received a push Monday with the Ministry of Education setting up a national steering committee to oversee its progress and provide policy-level guidance.

Live Blog

