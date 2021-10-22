Government panel okays group to steer PM Gati Shakti plan

The government on Thursday set in motion the execution of its ambitious PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP) by approving a three-tier mechanism, including an all-powerful empowered group of secretaries (EGOS) under the Cabinet Secretary to review and monitor the implementation of the plan.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by the Prime Minister. The CCEA also approved constitution of a Network Planning Group (NPG) and a Technical Support Unit (TSU) to assist the EGOS.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said, “EGOS will be headed by the Cabinet Secretary and will consist of Secretaries of 18 ministries as members and head of Logistics Division as member-convenor.”

“The CCEA has approved PM GatiShakti NMP, including institutional framework for rolling out, implementation, monitoring and support mechanism for providing multi-modal connectivity,” said an official statement. “[EGOS] is empowered to prescribe framework and norms for undertaking any subsequent amendments to the NMP.

The statement said, “EGOS will also look at interventions required to meet the demand side, in efficiently transporting bulk goods on the requirement of various Ministries like Steel, Coal, Fertilizer, etc.”

PM Gati Shakti NMP was launched on October 13.