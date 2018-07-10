Govt orders inquiry against J&K IAS officer for ‘sarcastic’ tweet against rape culture

Faesal was the first Kashmiri to top the UPSC exam. Faesal was the first Kashmiri to top the UPSC exam.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against 2010 batch IAS officer Shah Faesal for an April 22 tweet. A letter that he said he received by email on Tuesday, states “The department of personnel and training, Government of India, a copy of communication along with its enclosures, in which several references have been made by you in which contents are prima facie in contravention of the extant provisions of all India services (service rules).”

The letter states that the Government of India has asked the department of the J&K General Administration Department to initiate an inquiry into Faisal’s tweets, as he “allegedly failed to maintain absolute honesty and integrity” in the discharge of his official duty “and thus acted in a manner unbecoming of a public servant.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shah Faesal said, “It’s nothing but bureaucratic over-enthusiasm. These are people who are used to the most primitive interpretation of the service rules, people who don’t understand the spirit of times we are living in.” He added that as an officer “I don’t think this warrants any action. Rape is not part of government policy that criticism of rape would mean criticism of government policy and invite action. If it’s so then I plead guilty.”

Love letter from my boss for my sarcastic tweet against rape-culture in South Asia.

The Irony here is that service rules with a colonial spirit are invoked in a democratic India to stifle the freedom of conscience.

I’m sharing this to underscore the need for a rule change. pic.twitter.com/ssT8HIKhIK — Shah Faesal (@shahfaesal) July 10, 2018

He is currently on leave from the state government and is on a Fulbright scholarship to the US.

