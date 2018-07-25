Govt, Opposition cross swords as Rajnath says no special status to Andhra Pradesh

TDP MPs stage a protest outside Parliament in New Delhi (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File) TDP MPs stage a protest outside Parliament in New Delhi (Express Photo/Anil Sharma/File)

Ever since the start of Monsoon Session, the TDP has been demanding a discussion on what it calls non-implementation of promises made during the bifurcation of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. The much-awaited debate took place in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and saw the government ruling out granting special category status to AP and opposition parties closing ranks to attack the government.

At the end of a four-hour debate, which saw former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh making a rare intervention, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said the NDA government has implemented 90 per cent of the commitments given at the time of the state’s bifurcation. “The remaining promises will also be kept,” he said.

Singh made brief intervention in Tuesday’s debate. (PTI) Singh made brief intervention in Tuesday’s debate. (PTI)

Rajnath said: “Whatever commitments which have been given — not only by our Prime Minister but even commitments made by former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh — our government will fulfill those commitments…. Commitments made in Parliament must be fulfilled by the government.”

Referring to the commitment for granting special category status to the residual state of AP he, as Prime Minister, had made in Rajya Sabha in February 2014, Manmohan Singh said it was decided in view of the fact that revenues collected in Hyderabad will accrue entirely to Telangana. He said: “This commitment of special category status to the successor state of Andhra Pradesh had been discussed with Arun Jaitley, then Leader of the Opposition, and other senior BJP leaders. Government is a continuing entity. Commitments made on the floor of the House have to be honoured and fulfilled. They are in the nature of an assurance on behalf of Parliament…”

Rajnath Singh, in his reply, and Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, during his intervention, asserted that the Centre is providing more assistance to AP than what it would have received as part of special status.

When Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad categorically asked whether the Centre would grant special category status to AP and sought a reply in “Yes or No”, Rajnath asked whether it was not clear from his reply. “Why are you stuck on special category status,” he asked. “The intention and idea behind the special status…we are providing more assistance.”

The debate saw TDP and the BJP crossing swords; parties such as JD(U) and BJD seeking special status for Bihar and Odisha, respectively; Trinamool Congress and AIADMK accusing the Centre of not giving sufficient funds; and YSR Congress laying the blame for the state of affairs in Andhra Pradesh on BJP, TDP, the Congress and other opposition parties.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App