Govt, Opp spar over suspension of MPs — at Gandhi statue, in House

The government and the Opposition on Friday continued to spar over the suspension of 12 Opposition MPs from Rajya Sabha.

Over the last three days, the suspended MPs had been holding protests at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. On Friday, some members of the ruling BJP, carrying placards with photographs of scenes of disruption in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, went to the Opposition protest site. The BJP and Opposition MPs resorted to slogan shouting but the situation did not go out of control.

In the House, RJD Member Manoj Kumar Jha raised the issue of what he called “gate crashing” by the BJP MPs. “Twelve Members are sitting in front of Gandhi statue. Some BJP Members went there. While we accept that they should have also sat there, but gate-crashing amounts to taking away the democratic values,” he said.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he can only say the prayer Mahatma Gandhi used to say — “Sabko sanmati de bhagwan (God, give everybody wisdom).”

He said, “I hope that all of us will work together to resolve the issues, if any, and I also suggest to the Leader of the House as well as the Leader of the Opposition and other leaders also to sit together, discuss and find a way-out for the smooth functioning of the House.”

Responding, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal said there can be no reconciliation when the suspended Members are unwilling to apologise for their unruly behaviour in the previous session.

“The kind of provocative statements that are being made by the leaders of some of the political parties or Opposition parties, whose members were part of these ugly scenes which we saw in the House, and the behaviour of the members outside the House even during these last few days, the way the leaders of the parties have been saying that ‘apology for what’… it seems as if they endorse all the attack on the marshals and the unruly scenes in the House.”

Goyal added, “We would like to understand what does the Opposition expect from us? I was approached by certain Members of the Opposition. I said that I am happy to meet everybody, but broad parameters should be that, at least, as courtesy to the Chair and House, what is required is an apology. They said, ‘No, we cannot apologise.’ I showed instances in the past where you and I have apologised on very minor things. But, they feel that what they have done is legitimate and very noble. Under these circumstances, what do we talk to the Opposition?”