Govt-Opp consensus on farm laws repeal: Tomar

WITH THE Opposition accusing the government of not allowing a discussion on the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Monday that there was “consensus” on the issue. He also said a discussion on the Bill could have started in Lok Sabha but protests by Opposition parties ruled it out.

Tomar said the government had enacted the three farm laws for the benefit of farmers. “The government had held discussions with the protesting farm unions, but we are sorry that we could not succeed in explaining the benefits of the farm laws,” he said.

Tomar said the Opposition wanted the laws repealed, and when the government agreed to it, there was consensus.

In Lok Sabha, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly requested Opposition members to return to their seats so that a discussion could take place, said Tomar. If there was a discussion, the government would certainly have responded, he said.

Tomar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had kept his word as the Bill was passed on the first day of the Winter Session. He said the Centre had tried to take forward the agriculture sector through several schemes over the last seven years.

He said the government has implemented the MSP as per the Swaminathan Committee’s recommendations, and MSP-based procurement has almost doubled as compared to 2014.