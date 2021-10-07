Govt opens India for foreigners; tourist visas from October 15

One-and-a-half years after India completely suspended tourist visas in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Centre on Thursday announced that it will begin issuing visas from October 15. However, for a month, tourists will be allowed entry into India only in chartered flights. Those wanting to visit India on scheduled commercial flights would have to wait till November 15, the government said.

“After considering various inputs, the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) has decided to begin granting of fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from October 15, 2021,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that foreign tourists entering India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15 on fresh Tourist Visas.

“All due protocols and norms relating to Covid-19 as notified by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare from time to time, shall be adhered to by the foreign tourists, carriers bringing them into India and all other stakeholders at landing stations,” the statement said adding that with this, the restrictions placed on visa and international travel stand further eased given the present overall Covid-19 situation.

Sources said the decision was under deliberation by the government for over a month and the Ministry of Tourism had been pushing for the opening up of tourist visas as the tourism and hotel sector had suffered the most during the pandemic. The decision is also informed by a high number of vaccinations achieved in the past couple of months and a significant dip in the number of infections being reported from large parts of the country. As on October 6, there were 22,431 new cases of coronavirus infections in the country.

“The Covid pressure has eased up considerably and so the government has decided to open up the economy further. However, we are taking one step at a time as we do not want an influx of tourists suddenly. So, initially chartered flights are being allowed. Tourists can together themselves or through a travel company and hire a chartered flight to visit India. Regular tourist operations will begin only from November 15,” a home ministry official said.

Due to the pandemic, all visas granted to foreigners were suspended last year. Various other restrictions were also imposed on international travel by the Centre to arrest the spread of the pandemic. After considering the evolving Covid-19 situation, foreigners were later on allowed to avail any kind of Indian visa other than tourist visa for entry and stay in India.

“However, the MHA had been receiving representations from several state governments as well as various stakeholders in the tourism sector to start Tourist Visas also, to allow foreign tourists to come to India. Therefore, the MHA consulted all major stakeholders like the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Tourism and various State Governments where foreign tourists are expected to arrive,” the MHA statement said.