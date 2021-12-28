Govt opens accounts for 3K Covid orphans

The Ministry for Women and Child Development has opened post office accounts for 3,275 Covid orphans so far under the

‘PM CARES for Children’ scheme, it said in a statement Monday.

The scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance to children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19. The ministry said 6,098 applications were received till December 24, 2021, out of which the district magistrates had approved 3,481.