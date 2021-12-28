scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 27, 2021
MUST READ

Govt opens accounts for 3K Covid orphans

‘PM CARES for Children’ scheme, it said in a statement Monday.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
December 28, 2021 5:06:13 am
The scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance to children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19.

The Ministry for Women and Child Development has opened post office accounts for 3,275 Covid orphans so far under the

‘PM CARES for Children’ scheme, it said in a statement Monday.

The scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance to children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19. The ministry said 6,098 applications were received till December 24, 2021, out of which the district magistrates had approved 3,481.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement