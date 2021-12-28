Govt opens accounts for 3K Covid orphans

0 Comment(s) *
The Ministry for Women and Child Development has opened post office accounts for 3,275 Covid orphans so far under the
‘PM CARES for Children’ scheme, it said in a statement Monday.
The scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi for financial assistance to children who lost their parents or guardians to Covid-19. The ministry said 6,098 applications were received till December 24, 2021, out of which the district magistrates had approved 3,481.
