Govt: Only Indian entities can do mapping, terrestrial surveys

Only Indian entities will be permitted to carry out mobile-mapping and street-view surveys, and those in Indian territorial waters, Union Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Minister said these were part of the “guidelines for acquiring and producing geospatial data and geospatial data services, including maps” issued by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) on February 15, 2021.

Singh said the guidelines envisaged that Indian entities, whether in government or outside, will be free to acquire, collect, generate, prepare, disseminate, store, share, publish, distribute, update, digitise or create geospatial data, including maps, of any spatial accuracy within the territory of India, including underwater within its territorial waters, by using any geospatial technology, subject to regulations on attributes in the negative lists.

“Terrestrial mobile-mapping survey, street-view survey and surveying in Indian territorial waters shall be permitted only for Indian entities irrespective of accuracy,” Singh said during the Question Hour.

The guidelines say nothing contained in it shall confer on any individual or an entity a right to physical access, including through aerial and territorial water route to any establishment, installation or premises to which access is restricted by the ministry or the department concerned as the owner of such premises.

Further, the Minister said, there shall be a negative list of sensitive attributes that would require regulation before anyone can acquire and or use such attribute data.

“The negative list of attributes will include attributes that shall not be marked on any map i.e., no personal or legal entity shall identify or associate any location on a map with a prohibited attribute,” he said.

Singh said the guidelines also envisage that all citizens, companies, and organisations, including government agencies, producing geospatial data and information shall be encouraged to collaborate in mutually beneficial manner and work towards open-linked geospatial data.