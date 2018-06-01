Govt on defence procurement ‘scam’: Got Ukraine request, no allegations, just questions

Government confirmed that it had received a communication from the Ukraine govt, seeking legal assistance regarding investigations into alleged irregularities in a deal between the Indian Air Force and a Ukraine government. Government confirmed that it had received a communication from the Ukraine govt, seeking legal assistance regarding investigations into alleged irregularities in a deal between the Indian Air Force and a Ukraine government.

Responding to the report in The Indian Express, the government on Thursday confirmed that it had received a communication from the Ukraine government, seeking legal assistance regarding investigations into alleged irregularities in a deal between the Indian Air Force and a Ukraine government company for spare parts of An-32 aircraft. However, the government denied that officials of the Ministry of Defence had received kickbacks.

“Embassy of Ukraine in India had sent a request to MHA, Govt of India dated 06.03.2018 for legal assistance in investigation of a criminal case filed against officials of Ukraine government’s State Owned Enterprise (STE). This is as per international treaty between India and Ukraine. This request contains a list of questions to be answered. There are no allegations against any Indian government official,” said an official statement by the Ministry of Defence.

“It is informed that MoD or IAF has neither interacted nor signed any agreement with Global Marketing SP Ltd, nor were any such agreements witnessed. IAF has also confirmed that Global Marketing SP Ltd has not participated in any of the meetings held towards finalisation of the contract dated 26.11.2014 with STE Ukraine.”

