Govt notifies panel under Amit Shah to oversee disposal of enemy properties

The government has notified a committee under Home Minister Amit Shah to oversee the disposal of more than 9,400 enemy properties.

Enemy properties were those left behind by the people who took citizenship of Pakistan and China.

Two more committees under Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba have been notified to dispose of these properties, which could bring in Rs 1 lakh crore to the exchequer. The order said an Inter-Ministerial Group will be constituted for the disposal of enemy properties and it will be co-chaired by the home secretary and the secretary of the department of investment and public asset management.

Representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Expenditure, Department of Public Enterprises, Department of Legal Affairs and Ministry of Corporate Affairs, among others, will be members of the inter-ministerial group.

A Core Group of Secretaries on Asset Monetisation (CGAM) will be constituted under chairmanship of the cabinet secretary and comprising secretary, department of economic affairs; secretary, department of revenue; secretary, department of expenditure; secretary, department of public enterprises; secretary, ministry of corporate affairs; secretary, department of legal affairs; secretary, urban development; union home secretary and secretary, department of investment and public asset management.

The order said the Centre may constitute an alternative mechanism, comprising Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

There are 9,280 properties left behind by Pakistani nationals and 126 properties left behind by Chinese nationals. In 2018, the then Union minister of state for home Hansraj Gangaram Ahir had informed Rajya Sabha that the “estimated value of all enemy properties is approximately Rs 1 lakh crore”.

Among the 9,280 properties left behind by Pakistani nationals, 4,991 properties are located in Uttar Pradesh, followed by West Bengal (2,735). There are 487 such properties in Delhi.

Among the 126 properties left behind by Chinese nationals, 57 are located in Meghalaya, followed by West Bengal (29).

