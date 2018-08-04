Govt notifies appointments of Kerala, Patna HC CJs

The Centre Friday notified the appointments of Chief Justices of Kerala and Patna High Courts. The Acting Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Justice Hrishikesh Roy has been appointed as CJ of Kerala High Court, while Justice M R Shah of the Gujarat High Court has been appointed as CJ of Patna High Court.

Justice Roy’s name was recommended for transfer from the Gauhati High Court to Kerala High Court in January this year. Two months after assuming charge as Acting CJ of the Kerala HC, Justice Roy will now take charge as CJ of the HC. Justice Roy was designated as senior advocate December 2004. He was later elevated as a permanent judge of the Gauhati HC on 15 July, 2008.

On July 16, the SC Collegium recommended the elevation of Justice Shah to be appointed as CJ of Patna HC, after Justice Rajendra Menon, the CJ of Patna HC, was recommended to be transferred to the Delhi HC.

