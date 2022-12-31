Govt notifies 1-year scheme to give free foodgrains to 81 cr

The Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Friday issued a notification to provide free foodgrains to all eligible households under the National Food Security Act, 2013, for a year beginning January 1.

In a notification, the Ministry said: “In pursuance of the provisions of Schedule I to the National Food Security Act, 2013 (20 of 2013), the Central Government hereby decides that the rice, wheat and coarse grains shall be provided free of cost for all eligible households under section 3 of the National Food Security Act, 2013, for the period 1st of January, 2023 to 31st of December, 2023.”

The ministry has also appointed 18 nodal officers to ensure a smooth rollout of the free foodgrain scheme. These officers are of the Deputy Secretary and Director levels. Besides, it has asked Food Corporation of India officials to visit fair-price shops in the first week of the rollout of the free foodgrain scheme.

The move came a day after Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra held a meeting with the Principal Secretaries of the Food Department of states.

Last week, the government announced that it would provide free foodgrains to beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act, 2013, as per their entitlement, for a year beginning January 2023. The decision was taken at a Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 23.

The government, however, discontinued the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana launched in April 2020 amid Covid-19 under which 5 kg of free foodgrains was provided to every person on top of the NFSA entitlement of 5 kg foodgrains at subsidised rates.

As of now, the NFSA beneficiaries buy foodgrains at a subsidised rate — rice Rs 3 per kg, wheat Rs 2 per kg and nutria-cereals Re 1 per kg. The NFSA covers about 81.35 crore people and the Centre will bear the cost of Rs 2 lakh crore to provide them food security.