Govt sends notice to AICC to vacate Chanakyapuri accommodation

The Directorate of Estates’ under the ministry of housing and urban affairs has sent a notice to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) for vacating an accommodation alloted to it at Chanakyapuri.

The eviction notice under section 38 of the Public Premises (Eviction of unauthorised occupants) Act, 1971 issued by Estate Officer states “I am of the opinion on the grounds specified below that you are in unauthorized occupation of the Public Premises mentioned in the schedule below and that you should be evicted from the said premises.”

The bungalow in question is C-II/109, Chanakyapuri.

“You have been continuing to occupy Public Premises as specified in the SCHEDULE below even after it’s allotment stands cancelled w.e.f. 26-06-2013 vide letter No. 7/259/94-TS dated 22.01.2015 issued by the Dte. of Estates. Now, therefore, in pursuance of sub-section (1) of Section 38 of the Public Premises Act, 1971, 1 hereby callupon you to show cause within 3 working days at 02:30 P.M. for personal hearing as to why an order of eviction should not be made,” it added.

According to sources the accommodation was alloted as an office space to the AICC but was being used by MPs and currently was being used by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda.

Over the past week the Directorate of Estates has been on an eviction spree with its teams evicting MP Chirag Paswan from a bungalow allotted to his late father Ram Vilas Paswan, it also got 7-Moti Lal Nehru evicted by BJP Lok Sabha MP Ram Shankar Katheria and 10-Pandit Pant Marg, occupied by Union minister and BJP MP P C Sarangi and on Monday the UD ministry will send it’s team to evict former Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank from 27, Safdarjung Road, a bungalow that was allotted to Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia last year.

Notices for eviction were also sent earlier to former union ministers Prakash Javadekar and Harsh Vardhan who are both no longer eligible for type VIII bungalows.

According to the rules of the Directorate of Estate, Type VIII bungalows, which have seven rooms with quarters for the domestic help, are allotted to serving ministers, Rajya Sabha members, and senior members of the judiciary.